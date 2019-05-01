OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 1, 2019

Round Rock Express (13-10) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-15)

Games #24 & 25 of 140/Home #13 & 14 of 70 (4-8)

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Akeem Bostick (1-0, 8.03) vs. OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-2, 4.24)

RR-LHP Ryan Hartman (2-0, 3.71) vs. OKC-RHP Justin DeFratus (0-0, 4.50)

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express meet for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first two games of the series were postponed due to rain and today's doubleheader will make up Monday's rainout...The Dodgers are playing their third doubleheader of the season and second within a week.

Last Game: OKC's Monday and Tuesday night games were postponed due to rain, but on Sunday, Matt Beaty celebrated his 26th birthday by hitting a three-run homer in the third inning to help send the Dodgers to a 4-1 win at San Antonio. Errol Robinson added a RBI single with two outs in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino held the Missions without a hit through three innings and scoreless through five innings. San Antonio went on to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth and Jake Hager hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the Missions' lone run of the day, but OKC reliever Josh Smoker limited the damage to one run. Corcino (2-1) picked up the win for the Dodgers, allowing one run and three hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Smoker, Zach McAllister and Joe Broussard combined for 2.2 scoreless innings for Oklahoma City before JT Chargois closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, issuing one walk with three strikeouts in his first save of the season. San Antonio starting pitcher Thomas Jankins (1-1) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Lefty Ben Holmes (0-2) makes his fifth start of the season in Game 1...Last Thursday in San Antonio, Holmes pitched the second game of a doubleheader, racking up a career-high 10 strikeouts over 4.0 innings, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-0 defeat. He allowed three runs (one earned) and three hits, along with two walks...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...He began the 2018 season on the Disabled List in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27...He signed with the Dodgers July 6 and was assigned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga...Holmes played in the Arizona Fall League with Glendale following the 2018 season, going 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA over six starts and had 24 K's in 22.0 IP...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year...Today is his first career appearance against the Express.

Justin DeFratus (0-0) takes the mound for OKC in Game 2...DeFratus has made three straight starts for Double-A Tulsa, but made his first outing of 2019 with OKC April 8 against San Antonio, allowing three runs and six hits over 6.0 innings with six strikeouts (ND)...During his time with Tulsa, DeFratus is 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA over 15.0 IP with three walks and 12 K's. He's coming off his first win of the season April 26 at Corpus Christi, where he allowed three runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings...DeFratus split 2018 between OKC and Double-A Tulsa. Over 12 starts with the Dodgers, he went 3-4 with a 5.27 ERA, 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 68.1 innings. He was named PCL Pitcher of Week for May 7-13 after his second career complete game and first career shutout May 11 against Memphis...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 17, 2018 and re-signed with the club this past offseason...DeFratus made his MLB debut Sept. 18, 2011 with Philadelphia and was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Ventura (Calif.) College...Last season, DeFratus made one start against the Express, holding Round Rock to one run and six hits over 5.2 innings in a 2-1 win at Dell Diamond on April 19.

Against the Express: 2019: 0-0 2018: 10-6 All-time: 124-98 At OKC: 59-52 The Dodgers and Express are meeting for the first of four series between the teams this season...Round Rock is again the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros after spending the 2011-18 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The Express previously served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000-2004 and Triple-A affiliate from 2005-10...OKC won the 2018 season series between the teams, 10-6, and has now won four straight season series against the Express...The teams split their eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018, with the Dodgers winning the first three games as part of the team's 15-game home win streak...OKC closed out the season series between the teams with three straight victories at Dell Diamond in July 2018...Alex Verdugo compiled a team-leading 16 hits and 12 RBI in the 2018 season series against the Express, while Tim Locastro scored 17 runs and had 14 hits...The Dodgers batted .306 overall and outscored Round Rock, 105-86.

Behind Enemy Lines: Round Rock manager Mickey Storey made 61 appearances for the OKC RedHawks between the 2011-12 seasons. He also briefly pitched in the Dodgers organization in 2015, making four starts for Double-A Tulsa...OKC hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh was Round Rock's hitting coach for part of the 2011 season and the entire 2013 season.

Fresh Month, Fresh Start: The Dodgers lost nine of their final 11 games in April and finished the first month of the season with a losing record for the first time since 2011 and just the sixth time since OKC re-joined the PCL in 1998 (2011: 8-14; 2009: 9-10; 2006: 9-15; 2005: 11-12; 2002: 12-14). Only the 2002 and 2005 teams bounced back to reach the playoffs...OKC posted a 5.31 ERA in April, which is the team's highest April ERA since 2000 (5.03).

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers were held to six hits Sunday, marking the sixth time in the last eight games they have been held to six hits or less. They finished their five-game series in San Antonio batting .179 (26x145) with 10 runs, six extra-base hits and two home runs. The team went 4-for-34 with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers' four runs scored Sunday marked their highest single-game total in five games, but was the 17th time through first 23 games this season OKC that has scored four or fewer runs in a game...The Dodgers' 88 runs, 173 hits and 16 home runs are all the fewest in the 16-team PCL. Fourteen of the other 15 teams in the league have hit at least 27 homers.

Shagadelic!: Reliever JT Chargois struck out three of the four batters he faced Sunday and pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Over his last five outings, Chargois has totaled 7.0 scoreless innings while opponents are 4-for-25 with 12 strikeouts...Sunday marked first save since April 25, 2017 for Triple-A Rochester, and he is now 38-for-38 in save chances during his minor league career.

Off the Matt: Yesterday Matt Beaty was recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers and became the first OKC Dodger to make his Major League debut this season. He ripped a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning in to record his first career hit...Beaty leads OKC with 23 hits and is also tied for the team lead with eight extra-base hits to go along with his 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Around the Horn: Paulo Orlando finished with a game-high and season-high three hits Sunday for his first multi-hit game of the season and highest single-game hit total since June 5, 2018 with Omaha against El Paso...The Dodgers allowed one run Sunday, marking just the second time they've have held an opponent to one or no runs. The four hits allowed by OKC Sunday set a season low in a nine-inning game...The Dodgers are 17-for-19 in stolen base attempts and have the best success rate among the 15 teams in the PCL with at least five attempts.

