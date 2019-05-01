Chihuahuas Break Team Mark with 11th Straight Victory
May 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Fresno Grizzlies 7-5 Tuesday to win their 11th straight game, setting a new team record for longest winning streak. It was the second consecutive comeback victory for the Chihuahuas, who trailed 4-1 in the fifth inning.
Jason Vosler went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, the 10th multi-homer game by Chihuahuas individual players since April 16. Alex Dickerson went 4-for-5 with an RBI, tying El Paso's season high for hits in a game by an individual player.
El Paso's 65 home runs lead all of Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas have won 17 of their last 18 games and now have a 10-2 road record.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2019/04/30/579500#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=579500
Team Records: El Paso (18-7), Fresno (11-14)
Next Game: Wednesday, 7:35 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 8.15) vs. Fresno RHP Austin Voth (2-1, 3.06). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
