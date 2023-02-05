Rush Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 6-3 Loss at Wichita

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Carter Robertson vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Carter Robertson vs. the Wichita Thunder(Rapid City Rush)

(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush cut what had been a five-goal deficit down to two but ultimately were beaten by the Wichita Thunder 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the Rush trailing 5-0 in the second period, Logan Nelson skated a puck toward the high slot and fired a snap shot on net. It was deflected by Max Coatta and into the net, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Later, with the Rush on a power play, Colton Leiter cranked a slap shot from the point that Evan Buitenhuis stopped but Rapid City hacked at the rebound until it popped out to Keanu Yamamoto on the left circle. He sent a slap shot past Buitenhuis and the score was 5-2.

It remained 5-2 until late in the third period when Matt Marcinew fed Calder Brooks charging down the left wing. Brooks flicked a wrist shot high past Buitenhuis on the blocker side and in and the Thunder lead shrank to two.

Rapid City then pulled Daniil Chechelev for an extra attacker and threatened late but Wichita eventually cashed in with an insurance goal as Jay Dickman buried an empty-netter and the score was 6-3.

Wichita jumped out to an early lead with four first period goals. First, Michal Stinil sent home a one-timer from the top of the left circle. Dickman then finished on the back door off crisp passing on an odd-man rush. Quinn Preston netted a power play goal after Chechelev made two saves but could not cover the puck after the rebounds. And Peter Bates fired a wrist shot to the far post past Chechelev from the right circle.

The Thunder added one more early in the second following a defensive zone turnover by the Rush. Dickman hit Stinil for a one-timer for the slot that he blasted top shelf to make the score 5-0.

Coatta and Brooks each had a goal and an assist for Rapid City who lost for the fifth consecutive game and moved to 20-23-1-0. Wichita improved to 25-16-3-0 with the win.

Rapid City will now return home for the first of five consecutive games on home ice. The Rush take the ice on Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.