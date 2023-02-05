ECHL Transactions - February 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 5, 2023:

Allen:

Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Austin Albrecht, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Jimmy Soper, F team suspension lifted

Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Rapid City

Savannah: Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

