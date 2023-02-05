ECHL Transactions - February 5
February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 5, 2023:
Allen:
Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Austin Albrecht, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Leonard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Jimmy Soper, F team suspension lifted
Delete Jimmy Soper, F traded to Rapid City
Savannah: Add Cole Stallard, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Justin Addamo, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Nolan Vesey, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
