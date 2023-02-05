Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (3:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-11-7-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (27-14-1-0)

February 5, 2023 | 3:05 PM |Regular Season Game #42

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Yannick Jorbin-Manseau (30)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (3-1-2-0) Home: 1-0-2-0) Away: (2-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 4, 2023 - Greenville 2 vs Jacksonville 0

Next Meeting:

February 11, 2023 - Greenville at Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(28-23-8)

QUICK BITS

THAWING OUT THE ICEMEN:

In the first game of the back-to-back against Jacksonville, the Rabbits welcomed back Justin Nachbaur who scored the first goal of the contest before the midway point of the first period. Max Martin added another goal in the same period, as he continues his hot streak over the last 15 games. The Rabbits were led by goalie Ryan Bednard, who recorded a shutout in the contest, stopping all 24 shots attempted by Jacksonville. It was the first shutout by a Greenville goalie this season and Bednard's fifth all-time in a Swamp Rabbits sweater.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Jacksonville snapped their five-game winning streak with the loss against Greenville last night but are still in second place in the South Division standings. With 55 points, they lead Greenville by just two points after the 2-0 defeat on Saturday night. Despite being shutout last night, the Icemen still average 3.4 goals per game offensively and operate a power-play unit of 23 percent. While chances were at a premium on Saturday night, Derek Lodermeier and Ara Nazarian produced threatening chances for the Icemen offense, so Greenville will need to be on alert when defending them.

THAT'S A LOT OF MILES:

When it seemed like the Rabbits were not going to be able to find the back of the net on Saturday night, Miles Gendron ended all doubt, sniping a shot past Isaiah Saville to tie the contest against Savannah on NASCAR Night. Gendron, a 2014 third round pick by Ottawa, was acquired by the Swamp Rabbits on January 13th and has played four games for the team since then. His first point as a Rabbit was a moment he won't soon forget, scoring in front of nearly 8,000 fans and kickstarting a three-goal spree that led to the win.

ORDER OF NACHOS:

Returning to the lineup on Saturday night, Justin Nachbaur showed just how important of a piece he can be for a potential playoff run. Nachbaur, who missed almost two months with an injury, netted his third goal of the season, the opening goal of the game, just 6:29 into last night's win.

MARTY MARCHES ON:

Max Martin continues to help the Rabbits win in more ways than one. Lighting the lamp in the first period, Martin tallied his 15th point in the last 15 games, while netting his 5th of the season to extend the Rabbits lead over Jacksonville. The Winnipeg native has scored a point in five of the last six games for Greenville.

RABBITS ARE ROLLING:

With the division race getting closer, the Swamp Rabbits are playing some of their best hockey at the right time of the season. Greenville has won four games in a row and seven of their last ten to move within five points of 1st place. With a win today, Greenville will tie Jacksonville with 55 points, and could potentially move up the standings with a better win percentage between the two.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Sunday's home game against Jacksonville, the Swamp Rabbits will begin a three-game road trip that will begin in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Atlanta currently holds a 24-14-3-1 record and are just a point behind Greenville entering Sunday. Atlanta crushed Savannah 7-3 on Saturday night and will look to add two more points against the Ghost Pirates on Sunday.

