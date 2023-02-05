Growlers Maul Mariners 5-3
February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers finished the weekend on a high note with a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Nolan Walker earned the first star with a two point night (1G, 1A) and Dryden McKay made 29 saves for his sixth straight victory.
Newfoundland stay at home to host Adirondack on Wednesday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - N. Walker
2. NFL - Z. Solow
3. MNE - C. Askew
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2023
- Cyclones Open Road Trip with 5-2 Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Drop Weekend Finale in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Maul Mariners 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 5 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 5 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (3:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Down First-Place Steelheads in Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Leave Utah with Six Points - Allen Americans
- Fight Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Quiets Rush, 6-2 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Maul Mariners 5-3
- Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners
- Growlers Outmuscle Mariners 3-1
- Growlers Sweep Cyclones with 3-1 Win
- Growlers Ground Cyclones 2-1