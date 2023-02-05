Growlers Maul Mariners 5-3

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers finished the weekend on a high note with a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Nolan Walker earned the first star with a two point night (1G, 1A) and Dryden McKay made 29 saves for his sixth straight victory.

Newfoundland stay at home to host Adirondack on Wednesday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - N. Walker

2. NFL - Z. Solow

3. MNE - C. Askew

