Oilers Hand Steelheads First Back-To-Back Losses of Campaign
February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, doubled up the Idaho Steelheads 6-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Justin Ducharme scored the opening goal in the second consecutive game, finishing an unlucky bounce off the end wall 21 seconds into the game. Logan Nijhoff tied the game 1-1 7:18 into the first period, netting a wild scramble in front of Remi Porier. Ducharme picked up his second of the opening period with 5:54 remaining in the frame, giving Idaho a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Eddie Matsushima tied the game 2-2 for the second game in a row, finishing an 18-inch, inside-post shot 2:49 into the second. Once again, Idaho pulled ahead within the next minute when Owen Headrick scored 3:38 into the middle frame. Blake McLaughlin put the game neck-and-neck at 3-3 at the Tulsa area code (9:18) mark of the second period. Matsushima banged home his second of the game, a short-handed effort on a feed from Jackson Leef - the 150th ECHL point of Leef's career.
Tyler Poulsen kicked off the third period just 3:21 in, putting Tulsa up 5-3. Leef capped off the game 6-3 with an empty-net backhander with 3:27 left.
The Oilers' victories are the first back-to-back wins against Idaho by any ECHL team this season.
Colten Ellis stopped 31 of 34 shots with another strong performance.
The Oilers head to Idaho to square off against Idaho in three more games, starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:10 p.m. CT at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
