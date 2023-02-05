Fight Night at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies 8-1 on Saturday night at Maverik Center in a game that featured a combined 150 penalty minutes.

The Allen Americans claimed three unanswered goals in the first 20 minutes. Mikael Robidoux scored 7:37 in. Liam Finlay made it 2-0 13:56 in. Colton Hargrove extended the lead to 3-0 Allen 16:39 in.

Jack Combs slapped one in for Allen 4:40 into the second period. Hargrove made it a 5-0 game 7:29 in. Tyler Penner got Utah on the board 17:50 in. Brandon Cutler got an assist to extend his point streak to 8 games. Tarun Fizer extended his point streak to 6 games.

Gavin Gould scored his first goal of the season 12:14 into the third., Jared Bethune made it a 7-1 game 14:48, and Colton Hargrove completed the hat trick 17:03 into the third. In the final 2 minutes and 53 seconds of regulation Utah had 57 penalty minutes and Allen had 21.

Lukas Parik Started the game and saved 19 of 24 in the loss. Parik ended the game by fighting Allen goaltender Chase Perry, who got the win by saving 23 of 24. Garrett Metcalf played half the game for Utah and saved 9 of 12.

Allen was 3 for 9 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 5. Allen outshot Utah 36 to 24.

The Grizzlies begin a 6-game road trip with a 2-game series at Rapid City on February 10th and 11th. Face-off both nights is at 7:05 pm. The Grizzlies next homestand is a 3-game set vs Allen on February 22, 24-25 at Maverik Center. Face-off all 3 nights of that series is at 7:10 pm.

Three stars of the game:

Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

Jack Combs (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

Hank Crone (Allen) - 3 assists.

