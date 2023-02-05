Thunder Quiets Rush, 6-2

WICHITA, Kan. (Feb. 4) - Peter Bates recorded a career-high five points, Brett Van Os tallied a goal and three assists and Evan Buitenhuis stopped 49 shots to help Wichita skate past Rapid City on Saturday night, 6-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the win, the Thunder snapped a three-game losing skid while extending the Rush's slide to four games.

Kyle Rhodes potted two goals and an assist. Timur Ibragimov and Dylan MacPherson each had two helpers.

Rhodes got things started during a four-goal first period. At 9:22, he caught a pass from Van Os and fired a wrist shot over Adam Carlson from the right circle to make it 1-0.

Just 27 seconds later, Bates redirected a shot from Ibragimov past Carlson to make it 2-0.

The Rush stormed back to tie the game at two. Brett Gravelle connected at 10:57 on the power play.

Carter Robertson recorded his third of the year at 19:24 with a shot from the slot that made things level.

In the second, Bates tallied his second of the game. Ibragimov made a terrific no-look pass across to him at the right faceoff dot and he hammered a one-timer to make it 3-2.

At 12:44, Bates made a nice play off the left wall and put a backhand shot off of Carlson. Van Os jumped on a rebound and increased the lead to 4-2.

In the third, Rhodes scored his second of the game off a faceoff. He fired a shot at 0:53 from the blueline that appeared to hit a stick in the slot and got past Carlson. His night would end there and Daniil Chechelev came on in relief.

Bates netted his hat trick goal at 3:21. He fired a one-timer from the right circle past Chechelev on the power play to make it 6-2.

Wichita went 2-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Bates recorded his first pro hat trick and added two assists. Van Os finished a goal and three helpers. Rhodes tallied his first two markers of the season and added an assist. Dominic Dockery, Van Os, Bates and Ibragimov each finished +3 on the night.

The Thunder remains at home on Sunday afternoon to host Rapid City.

