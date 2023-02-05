Rabbits' Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to Jacksonville

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Despite posting 38 shots on goal, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 4-2 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 0 1 1 2

JAX 0 2 2 4

After a scoreless first period that saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot the Icemen 16-3, Greenville scored the opening goal at 4:30 into the second, as Ben Freeman sniped his fourth of the season into the net. At 9:31, Jacksonville leveled the game with a Derek Lodermeier power-play goal, before Zach Jordan scored at 13:57 to give the Icemen the 2-1 lead.

In the third, Craig Martin added insurance for the Icemen, he lifted a tough-angled shot into the net at 7:09. At 18:04, Tanner Eberle, gave the Rabbits life with a six-on-five power-play goal for the 3-2 score line, before Christopher Brown scored the empty-netter at 19:11 to secure a 4-2 Jacksonville win.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 22-12-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 28-14-1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits take to the road on Wednesday night, as they travel to the Gas South Arena to take on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.