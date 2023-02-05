ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Newfoundland's Melindy fined, suspended

Newfoundland's James Melindy has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #582, Maine at Newfoundland, on Feb 4.

Melindy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 5:13 of the second period.

Melindy will miss Newfoundland's games vs. Maine today (Feb. 5) and vs. Adirondack (Feb. 8).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Parik suspended

Utah's Lukas Parik has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #588, Allen at Utah, on Feb. 4.

Parik is suspended under Rule #46.12 and #46.21 for receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of the game.

Parik will miss Utah's game at Rapid City on Feb. 10.

