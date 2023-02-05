Americans Leave Utah with Six Points

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (AHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) won their third in a row over Utah, beating the Grizzlies 8-1 on Saturday night at the Maverik Center, in front of a crowd of 6,400 fans.

Things got out of hand in the third period when the Americans took an 8-1 lead. Utah had 77 minutes of penalty time in that final frame that included a goalie fight at the 20 minute mark of the third period. Lukas Parik went the length of the ice and grabbed Americans goalie Chase Perry, setting off the goalie tussle. Utah ended up with 96 minutes of penalty time for the game.

Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 18 games, scoring a hat trick and adding an assist for a four-point night.

Jack Combs had a three-point game scoring his 24th goal of the season, while adding two helpers. He has 57 points in 43 games, three points behind Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien (60). He's also tied for the league lead with 24 goals.

Liam Finlay extended his point streak to 10 games, scoring his 21st goal of the season and adding two assists He now has goals in three straight games.

Hank Crone had three assists to extend his point streak to 13 games. He's third overall in the league in scoring with 55 points.

Chase Perry was sharp in net stopping 23 of 24 Utah shots to earn his seventh win of the season (7-1-1).

Grant Hebert and Xavier Bernard both missed Saturday night's game with injuries.

The Americans return home to meet the Fort Wayne Komets next Thursday night at CUTX Event Center.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Mikael Robidoux: "We set the tone early in this one. The boys came to play from the start and never let them back in the game. Chase Perry gave us another spectacular performance in goal."

Aaron Gens: "We loved our effort again tonight. We continue to get smarter on the defensive side of the puck. The guys are playing hard, smart, and skilled.

With Costy (Chad Costello) in our hearts, we are continuing to grow stronger each day. We're a very talented team, so as long as we limit the chances against us, we give ourselves a chance to win each and every night.

Colton Hargrove: "We came to Utah for six points and we're going home with six. We got unbelievable efforts from everyone in the lineup from top to bottom all 3 games and showed everyone how we can play when we're on our game. I couldn't be prouder of our team and we need to keep this thing rolling into our homestand next week against Fort Wayne.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Hargrove

2. ALN - J. Combs

3. ALN - H. Crone

