Fuel Fall to Mavericks on Sunday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks for the second day in a row on Sunday afternoon. They won by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night and fell 6-3 Sunday.

1ST PERIOD

Kansas City opened the scoring just three and a half minutes into the game with a goal on the first shot by Hugo Roy. Less than a minute later, Pascal Laberge made it 2-0 for the Mavericks. At 6:11, Luke Stevens added to Kansas City's lead making it 3-0. Ryan Harrison scored at 14:08 to make it 4-0, which is how the first period ended.

2ND PERIOD

At the start of the second period, Mitchell Weeks took over in the Fuel's net for Cam Gray.

Alex Wideman scored at 4:08 of the second period with the help of Chad Yetman to make it 4-1. Less than two minutes later, Conner Jean scored his first ECHL goal to make it 4-2. Carson Rose and Jared Thomas both claimed assists.

Late in the second, a large scuffle ensued behind the Kansas City goaltender and Indy's Seamus Malone was ushered off the ice. The only resulting penalty was a slashing call on Thomas.

The Mavericks took advantage and scored a power play goal to make it 5-2 with a goal by John Schiavo.

3RD PERIOD

At 1:07 of the period, Jordan Sambrook took a holding call. With just one second left on the power play, Andrew Perrott scored his third goal of the season with a slap shot that blew past Kansas City goaltender Shane Starrett. 22 seconds later, the Mavericks gave it right back with a goal from Jay Powell.

About 12 minutes into the third period, Jared Thomas was given a penalty shot opportunity after a play prevented his shot attempt. Starrett blocked the shot.

A few more penalties were assessed but killed off through the end of the game and ultimately it was the Fuel who fell to the Mavericks 6-3 on Sunday after winning with that same score against them just a day prior.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Heartlanders for Indy 500 Night.

