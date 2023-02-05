Cyclones Open Road Trip with 5-2 Loss to K-Wings

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Mark Sinclair vs. the Kalamazoo Wings

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Mark Sinclair vs. the Kalamazoo Wings(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Kalamazoo, MI - Patrick Polino and Josh Burnside scored for the Cyclones, but special teams played a role in Kalamazoo's 5-2 win Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center.

Cincinnati's four-game point streak comes to an end, though they remain in second place in the Central Division with a 24-12-5-2 record (55 points). Kalamazoo ends a six-game losing streak to pick up their 18th win of the season (18-22-3, 39 points).

A too many men on the ice penalty cost the Cyclones the opening goal. With Justin Vaive serving the penalty, Mason McCarty got a rebound from a slot shot taken from Olivier LeBlanc, beating Mark Sinclair to get Kalamazoo on the board 2:42 into the contest.

Cincinnati's retaliation came just 2:03 later, when Yushiroh Hirano dished a cross-ice pass through center, sending Patrick Polino (9) on a breakaway. Pavel Cajan made the initial stop, but a second whack from Polino crossed the line to even the score.

Wings Captain Justin Murray corralled a puck in the left-wing circle during four-on-four play to regain the lead for Kalamazoo midway through the first.

Brandon Saigeon pounced on a turnover during a Cyclones power play early in the second, streaking down the middle of the ice to score a shorthanded breakaway goal. The Wings added to their lead 7:30 into the middle period when Matheson Iacopelli worked to win a puck battle behind the Cyclones goal, then forced it out in front of Sinclair and collected a rebound from a Max Humitz shot, giving the Wings a 4-1 lead.

Iacopelli scored again on a two-on-one with Justin Taylor 7:49 into the third, making it 5-1 before Josh Burnside registered his first goal of the season 9:14 into the frame. The second-year defenseman stepped in-between the circles to rip a wrist shot past Cajan, getting Burnside his first goal in 55 games. The game also marked the 100th of Burnside's professional career.

Cajan registered the win with a 36-save performance, while Sinclair made 22 stops for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones drive back to Cincinnati for some rest ahead of next week's South Division road trip, where they'll face Savannah Friday before dueling the Gladiators Saturday and Sunday.

