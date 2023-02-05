Gladiators Fall to Ghost Pirates in OT

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-14-4-1) erased a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell short in overtime to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (13-23-7-1) by a score of 5-4 on Sunday Afternoon at South Gas Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Max Kaufman (SAV) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Second Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - 2 goals

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 3 assists

Savannah opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (10:14).

Atlanta pulled even less than three minutes later to make it 1-1 (7:35). Cody Sylvester picked up the puck in the slot and sent a no-look pass to Eric Neiley who finished off a one-timer for his 21st goal of the year.

The Ghost Pirates made it 2-1 as they regained their advantage just moments later (5:37).

Savannah pushed their lead to 3-1 early in the second period for a two-goal advantage (18:03).

Another goal from Savannah two minutes later made it 4-1 (16:05).

Tyson Empey pulled Atlanta within two-goals just thirty seconds later making it 4-2 (15:29). Empey found some space in front of Savannah's net and wired home his second marker of the season.

Atlanta managed to trim Savannah's lead to 4-3 just moments later (13:01). The Gladiators forced a Ghost Pirates turnover in the offensive zone and Cody Sylvester found a wide open Gabe Guertler for his 13th goal of the year.

The Gladiators spent most of the third period looking for the equalizer and with just over three minutes to play Gabe Guertler pulled his team even (3:36). Guertler picked up a loose puck in front of the Ghost Pirates goal and fired it home as Atlanta erased Savannah's three goal lead to force overtime.

The magic ran out for Atlanta in the extra time as the Ghost Pirates scored with 4:50 to play in overtime to pick up the win.

Isaiah Saville made 30 saves on 34 shots in the victory for Savannah, David Tendeck turned aside 24 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

