Iowa Can't Handle Fort Wayne in Final Half of Third, Lose 5-2

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Zach White scored for Iowa in the first period and Jordan Martin tallied to make it a two-goal game in the final two minutes, but the Iowa Heartlanders suffered a 5-2 loss against the Fort Wayne Komets Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne scored three times in the final half of the third to extend their lead.

Darion Hanson blocked 44 shots in his Heartlanders debut (4 GA). Fort Wayne tallied an empty-net goal in the final ten seconds. Shawn Boudrias scored that empty netter and finished with two goals.

Iowa attempted 28 shots and trailed by one for the first half of the third period before Blake Siebenaler gave Fort Wayne insurance and a 3-1 lead in the final nine minutes. Four minutes later Samuel Dove-McFalls scored to make it a three-goal edge.

Rylan Parenteau blocked 26 shots for his second straight season-series victory.

White redirected a shot from Brendan Robbins to give the Landers the game's first goal. Carson Denomie got the secondary assist, ripping it back to Robbins. Next, Robbins unleashed a shot from the right-wing blue line and it bopped off White for his seventh of the season at 3:28 of the first.

Fort Wayne scored twice in the opening nine minutes of the second and took a 2-1 advantage into the third.

The Heartlanders are back at home Wed., Feb. 8 to play the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling. Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.