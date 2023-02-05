Oilers Down First-Place Steelheads in Shootout

February 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, won 4-3 in a shootout against the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Justin Ducharme scored the lone goal of the opening period, putting the Steelheads up 1-0 by ripping a blocked shot past Colten Ellis 10:37 into the game on a five-on-three power play.

Eddie Matsushima tied the game with his team-leading 19th of the season, hustling an end-wall carom off a Michael Farren shot beyond Adam Scheel. Brennan Blaszczak netted his first as an Oiler to put Tulsa up 2-1, roofing an in-tight feed from Matsushima 10 seconds into the second half of the game. Zach Walker leveled the contest 2-2, 28 seconds later, finishing off another blocked shot from the left circle.

Justin Misiak scored the final Steelheads' goal, ripping a shot from the right hashes into the net with 8:29 remaining in regulation. Tag Bertuzzi answered 1:26 later, redirecting his fifth power-play goal in as many games to force overtime at 3-3. Bertuzzi has a staggering seven goals in five games since being acquired from the Norfolk Admirals.

Neither team scored in the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime. The Oilers had two power plays, and both goaltenders made spectacular saves.

Ellis stopped both shots he faced in the best-of-three shootout, while Matsushima and Sheriff scored on the Oilers second and third attempts respectively,

Ellis halted 34 of 37 shots faced, including multiple save-of-the-season candidate stops. Ellis earned second-star honors for his effort.

The Oilers close out their home series against the Steelheads tomorrow, Feb. 5 for a Sunday Family Funday at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Idaho will be Tulsa's opponent in the next four games, with games in Boise on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of next week.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.