Rush Trade for Fan Favorite Avery Peterson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have acquired Avery Peterson from the Florida Everblades in a three-team trade.

Peterson arrives from Florida having appeared in 12 games this season. He has five goals and five assists in his time with the Everblades. Peterson has also appeared in five games in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals as well as two games for the Bietigheim Steelers in the DEL, the top professional league in Germany. It's a return to the Black Hills for Peterson, who played 71 games for the Rush during the 2020-21 season. He was second on the team with 27 goals and third with 50 points.

Rapid City will send Jake Wahlin and future considerations to the Wichita Thunder as part of the trade. Additionally, Matteo Gennaro is heading from Wichita to Florida to complete the three-team deal. Wahlin departs having appeared in 59 games for the Rush, where he has scored 15 goals along with 20 assists.

The Rush are on the road on Wednesday night for the first of three games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Rapid City enters Wednesday's game in second place in the Mountain Division, just three points behind the division-leading Grizzlies. There is a watch party on Wednesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

