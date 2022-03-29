Everblades Acquire Gennaro, Trade Peterson

March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday the addition of forward Matteo Gennaro from the Wichita Thunder in a three-team trade. Forward Avery Peterson has been traded to the Rapid City Rush and a future consideration has been traded to the Wichita Thunder as part of the trade.

A seventh-round pick (#203 overall) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Gennaro has split the 2021-22 season between 25 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and 20 appearances under the Wichita Thunder, where he totaled nine goals and 10 assists. Matteo's four-year professional career has also seen stops with the Rapid City Rush and Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). Gennaro is currently under contract with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

Prior to advancing to the professional level, the St. Albert, Alberta native played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League between the Prince Albert Raiders (2013-16), Calgary Hitmen (2016-18) and Swift Current Broncos (2018). His time in the league included a total of 338 regular season appearances, tallying 128 goals and 127 assists for 255 points.

The Everblades return home this Wednesday, March 30 for the opener of a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads. Join us every Wednesday for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long! The action begins at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.