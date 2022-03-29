Thunder Complete Two Separate Trades

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate trades this afternoon.

Wichita acquired forward Jake Wahlin and a future consideration from the Rapid City Rush as part of a three-team trade. The Thunder acquired Avery Peterson from the Florida Everblades and a future consideration. Peterson was then flipped to the Rush. As a part of the trade, forward Matteo Gennaro has been recalled by the Condors and loaned to the Everblades.

Additionally, the Thunder have dealt defenseman Sean Allen to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for defenseman Justin Bean and a future consideration.

Lastly, defenseman Nick Minerva and goaltender Bailey Brkin have been released.

"Dealing players like Sean and Matteo is not something I take lightly," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Making these moves will help us prepare for next season with the goal to get back into the playoffs. We are getting two solid, young prospects in Jake and Justin to go with three future considerations that will be completed over the summer."

Wahlin, 25, is in his second season as a pro. The St. Paul, Minnesota native has registered 35 points (15g, 20a) in 59 games for the Rush.

Last year, he began the season with the Rush and played in eight games. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward finished the year with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers where he tallied 37 points (19g, 18a) in 37 games. Wahlin helped lead the Ice Flyers to their fourth SPHL President's Cup title. He was named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team, First All-Star Team and won SPHL Rookie of the Year Honors.

Prior to turning pro, he completed a four-year career at St. Cloud State University where he netted 40 points (16g, 24a) in 127 career contests.

Bean, 25, turned pro this year after finishing a four-year collegiate career at York University. The Markham, Ontario native has nine assists in 30 games so far this season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner appeared in 77 games for York University, collecting 37 points (10g, 27a). In 2019-20, he ranked second on the team in points by a defenseman with 13 (4g, 9a).

Before heading to college, Bean played parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls and Mississauga Steelheads. He finished his career with the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Wellington Dukes, where he was captain during the 2016-17 campaign. He racked up 39 points (16g, 23a) during that same season.

The Thunder returns to action on Friday night with a road trip to the BOK Center to face the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

Join us for our final two home games this season against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

