Stingrays Sign Defenseman Willett to ATO
March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of defenseman Daniel Willett to an amateur tryout contract.
Willett, 26, spent the last five seasons with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), recording 88 points (14 goals, 74 assists) in 166 games played. The native of Glen Cove, NY served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 campaign before being named captain this year during his final collegiate campaign.
Prior to joining the Tigers, Willett played five seasons in the USHL, playing for the Lincoln Stars and Muskegon Lumberjacks before joining the Madison Capitols for their inaugural season and finishing with the Bloomington Thunder. In 266 career USHL games, the 5-foot-7, 181-pound blueliner scored 16 goals and added 67 assists for 88 total points.
The Stingrays head to Greenville, South Carolina for a one-off game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tomorrow, March 30th, for the final in-state battle. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
