Chris Jones Signs ATO with the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Chris Jones to an Amateur Tryout Contract.

Jones, 25, comes to the Circle City after finishing his collegiate career with the University of New England (NCAA III). The 5-foot-11, 194-pound defenseman skated in 27 games earning five goals and 12 assists. Over five seasons with the Thunder, Jones tallied 20 goals, 48 assists in 92 games, helping his team to the 2018-19 Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship.

Jones joins the Fuel ahead of four games in five nights starting on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Fuel will follow up Wednesday's contests with three straight games beginning with a road trip to Wheeling on Friday for a 7:10pm puck drop. Indy will then travel to Toledo on Saturday for a 7:15pm puck drop before closing out the week at home against the Iowa Heartlanders at 5:00pm.

