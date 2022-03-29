Fort Wayne's Graber Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 21-27. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Graber scored six goals and added four assists for 10 points in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win at Iowa on Wednesday, notched a hat trick in a 5-2 victory at Indy on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-4 win against Kalamazoo on Saturday and dished out two assists in a 7-3 victory over Wheeling on Sunday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Graber leads the ECHL with 53 assists, 75 points and a +37 rating in 49 games with the Komets. He has also skated in two games with Hershey.

A native of Broomfield, Colorado, Graber has tallied 76 points (22g-54a) in 60 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and South Carolina while adding four points (1g-3a) in 22 career games with Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Graber recorded 97 points (35g-62a) in 123 career games at Dartmouth College and 41 points (13g-28a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo.

On behalf of Will Graber, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Ryan Dmowski, Idaho (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (4 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Branden Troock (Allen), Dominic Franco (Cincinnati), Maxim Cajkovic (Orlando), Alec Butcher (Rapid City), Justin Florek (South Carolina), Alexandre Fortin (Trois-Rivières) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.