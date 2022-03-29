Walleye Make a Trade; Sign Forwards Mychan and Preston

March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Toledo has acquired forward Jesse Mychan (MIH-chin) from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Keeghan Howdeshell. In a separate move, forward Quinn Preston has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye.

Mychan joins the Walleye after appearing in 30 games this year with Kansas City, posting five goals, 12 assists, and 52 penalty minutes. The 29-year-old has been a strong producer in his ECHL career with a total of 176 points (100G, 76A) and 703 penalty minutes in 249 games over six seasons. He produced a point-per-game last year in Allen with 24 (15G, 9A) in 24 contests.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native had his biggest point output in the 2015-16 campaign with the Colorado Eagles that saw him collect 55 points (32G, 23A) with 169 penalty minutes in 63 games. The 32 goals was tied for the league lead that season. In seven career playoff games, Mychan has also collected seven points (2G, 5A). He has also been awarded the ECHL Player of the Month in December of 2020 and ECHL Player of the Week during that December.

Preston joins the Walleye after completing his senior season at Ohio State, where he posted seven goals with 12 assists with 55 penalty minutes over 31 games. Over four years, the native of Trenton, Michigan collected 72 points (33G, 39A) with 116 penalty minutes and was a plus-seven for the Buckeyes.

The 5'11", 183 pound forward was a member of the Buckeyes' Big Ten regular season championship team in the 2018-19 season and has been an assistant captain in each of the last two years. Prior to his college career, the 24-year-old spent two years in the USHL for Dubuque with 115 games and 38 goals and 52 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2022

Walleye Make a Trade; Sign Forwards Mychan and Preston - Toledo Walleye

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.