Playoff Primer - March 29, 2022

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC ), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), currently have 10 games remaining on the 2021-22 regular season schedule and hold the third spot in the North Division with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The Railers will play seven of their final 10 games on the road and head to Newfoundland this weekend for a three-in-three vs. the Growlers.

NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS GR vs. OPP

1. Reading Royals (10 GR, 37-16-6-2, 0.672)

2. Newfoundland Growlers (9 GR, 36-19-3-0, 0.647) 3X (3 away)

3. Worcester Railers (10 GR, 29-26-4-2, 0.525)

4. Maine Mariners (11 GR, 28-27-4-2, 0.508) 1X (1 home)

5. Trois-Rivières Lions (11 GR, 28-27-4-2, 0.508) 5X (3 away / 2 home)

6. Adirondack Thunder (10 GR, 25-33-3-0, 0.434) 1X (1 away)

LAST WEEK'S GAME (2-3-0-0)

Tuesday, Mar. 22 Worcester (3) at Reading (6) Box Score Highlights

Wednesday, Mar. 23 Worcester (2) at Reading (3) Box Score

Friday, Mar. 25 Worcester (5) at Adirondack (1) Box Score Highlights

Saturday, Mar. 26 Worcester (3) at Adirondack (2) OT Box Score Highlights

Sunday, Mar. 27 Worcester (1) at Reading (4) Box Score Highlights

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Games: 10

Home: 3

Away: 7

5X - Trois-Rivières Lions (3 away / 2 home)

3X - Newfoundland Growlers (3 away)

1X - Maine Mariners (1 home)

1X - Adirondack Thunder (1 away)

RISING RAILERS

#8 Bobby Butler has points in five of his last six games (3-5-8) and the Railers are 8-3-1 when he is in the lineup. Butler is (5-9-14) in 12 games this season and is two games shy of 600 professional games.

#10 Blake Christensen has points in five of his last seven games (7-3-10).

#12 Brent Beaudoin has played in 50 straight games.

#21 Max Newton has points in four of his first six games to begin his professional career (2-2-4).

#27 Myles McGurty has been an even or plus rating in 19 of his last 21 games (+13).

#81 Anthony Repaci has a three-game point streak (2-1-3).

NOTABLE NUGGETS

Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman leads the Railers in goals (28) and points (48) and is tied for third in ECHL in goals. The 16th year pro leads Worcester with 15 multi-point games and nine multi-goal games. Barry Almeida (2017-18 + 2018-19) and Chris Langkow (2017-18) held the previous franchise record for most multi-point games in a season with 14. Tyler Barnes held the previous record for most multi-goal games in a season with 5 during the 2018-19 season. The next goal for Lavallee-Smotherman will set a franchise record for most goals scored in a single season.

Anthony Repaci scored his second overtime goal of the season on Friday night to set a franchise record. Repaci is second on the club in goals (20) and points (46). He leads the team with six game winning goals.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

The Railers currently rank 6th in goals for this year averaging (3.44) per game. Worcester has scored four or more goals 26 times this season posting a record of (23-2-1-0) when doing so. There are currently eight different players who have recorded double digits in goals this season; Lavallee-Smotherman (28), Repaci (20), Christensen (17), Hayhurst (14), Beaudoin (13), Vesey (12), Coskey (10), and Newkirk (10). The Railers had 10 different players hit double digits in goals back during the 2017-18 season. Three players have at least 40 points; Lavallee-Smotherman (48), Repaci (46), and Hayhurst (45), which is the first time in franchise history the Railers have had at least three players hit the 40-point plateau.

HERE WE GO PK

Worcester is 40-for-44 (90.9%) on the penalty kill during the month of March after finishing February 40-for-47 (85%). The Railers have not surrendered a power-play goal in six straight games 16-for-16.

ROAD WARRIORS

Worcester is currently (8-4-1-1) on the road dating back to Feb. 18. The Railers are in the middle of a season long eight-game road stretch with game five coming on Friday night in Newfoundland.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Lavallee-Smotherman (28)

Assists: Hayhurst (31)

Points: Lavallee-Smotherman (48)

Plus/Minus: Vesey (+12)

PIMs: Ordoobadi (68)

PPGs: Lavallee-Smotherman (7)

SHGs: Hayhurst (3)

GWGs: Repaci (6)

Shots: Lavallee-Smotherman (183)

Wins: Ellis (15)

GAA: Ellis (2.89)

SV%: Ellis (.914)

