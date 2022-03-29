Royals Clinch Berth in 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, clinched their 2021-22 season Kelly Cup playoff berth Tuesday, March 29. Reading's win over the Worcester Railers, 4-1, on Sunday, March 27 brought the Royals within a point from clinching their playoff berth. The Royals officially clinched after the Maine Mariners fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions Tuesday, 5-3.

Reading has qualified for the playoffs in 11 of the last 12 seasons and 15 times in the club's 20-season history.

The Royals are first place in the North Division as well as the Eastern Conference with a 37-16-6-2 record and a .672 point percentage. Reading is the second team to clinch their playoff berth this season after the Toledo Walleye clinched on Sunday, March 27.

