Gritty Forward Ian McKinnon Returns to Icemen

March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Ian McKinnon (left)

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Ian McKinnon (left)(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced Tuesday that forward Ian McKinnon has been reassigned to the team by the Providence Bruins (AHL).

McKinnon, 24, returns to the Icemen after posting 55 penalty minutes in 11 appearances with the Providence Bruins this season. In addition, McKinnon has scored two goals with 23 penalty minutes in ten games played with the Maine Mariners (ECHL).

Last season, McKinnon registered one goal with 78 penalty minutes in 23 contests with Jacksonville. He earned an AHL contract with Providence and collected three points (1g, 2a) with 81 penalty minutes in ten AHL games.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward initially joined the Icemen during the 2019-20 season where he tallied three points (1g, 2a) with 68 penalty minutes in 23 games. Prior to his professional career, McKinnon totaled 29 points (18g, 11a) with 172 penalty minutes in 43 games played with his hometown Whitby Fury (OJHL). McKinnon has also recorded seven points in 69 games played at the Major Junior level with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Peterborough Petes and the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.