Grizzlies Sign Sigouin, Release Crunk
March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Thomas Sigouin for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season. In a separate move the Grizzlies released forward Taylor Crunk.
He played in 1 game with Orlando and 1 game with Indy earlier this season. Sigouin played in 8 games with Concordia University this season and had a 4-4 record with a .913 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average. Sigouin played with the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix from 2017-2020 and was with the Quebec Remparts in the 2020-21 season. In 59 career games in the QMJHL Sigouin went 34-16-7 with a 2.71 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.
Crunk played in 30 games with the Grizzlies and had 1 goal and 85 penalty minutes.
Sigouin will wear number 30 for the first place Grizzlies, who continue the homestand with a big 3 game series against the Rapid City Rush on March 30, April 1-2. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
