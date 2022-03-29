Swamp Rabbits Sign Bemidji State Captain, Ethan Somoza, to Contract

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has signed forward Ethan Somoza to an ECHL contract.

Somoza, 25, inks his first professional contract after captaining the Bemidji State University Beavers in his final season of NCAA hockey. In 38 games during the 2021-22 season, the Simi Valley, CA native recorded 22 points (10g, 12a) for the Beavers. Over his five seasons in Bemidji, the 5'11", 190-pound winger totaled 78 points (28g 50a) over his 171 appearances.

Prior to his collegiate tenure, Somoza climbed the developmental ladder of the United States, having played in both the North American Hockey League (Tier II) and the United State Hockey League (Tier I). Between 2015 and 2017, Somoza recorded 45 points (18g, 27a) in the USHL with the Bloomington Thunder. Before the USHL, he spent two seasons with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs, winning a Robertson Cup in 2014.

Somoza joins the Swamp Rabbits as they welcome the South Carolina Stingrays to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the final time this season on Wednesday, March 30 at 7:05 p.m.

