ECHL Transactions - March 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

South Carolina:

Joe Cipollone, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Logan Coomes, F

Indy:

Eric MacAdams, F

Jacksonville:

Ethan Szypula, F

Reading:

Mike Robinson, G

Trois-Rivières:

Ryan Romeo, D

Zachary Brooks, F

Utah:

Taylor Crunk, F

Wichita:

Bailey Brkin, G

Nick Minerva, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Allen, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Justin Bean, D traded to Wichita

Florida:

Add Nathan Perkovich, F returned from bereavement leave

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Wichita

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Ontario

Greenville:

Add Ethan Somoza, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve

Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Idaho:

Add Cory Thomas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Indy:

Add Chris Jones, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence

Add James Sanchez, F activated from reserve

Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Delete Tyler Ward, F suspended by team

Maine:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Marc Johnstone, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Jake Wahlin, F traded to Wichita

Reading:

Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Laval

Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Dan Willett, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Toledo:

Delete Hayden Verbeek, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Stefan Fournier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cedric Montminy, F returned from family leave

Delete Tyler Boivin, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Sean Allen, D traded to Cincinnati

Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Rapid City

Worcester:

Delete Nolan Valleau, D suspended by team [3/28]

