ECHL Transactions - March 29
March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 29, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
South Carolina:
Joe Cipollone, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Logan Coomes, F
Indy:
Eric MacAdams, F
Jacksonville:
Ethan Szypula, F
Reading:
Mike Robinson, G
Trois-Rivières:
Ryan Romeo, D
Zachary Brooks, F
Utah:
Taylor Crunk, F
Wichita:
Bailey Brkin, G
Nick Minerva, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Allen, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Justin Bean, D traded to Wichita
Florida:
Add Nathan Perkovich, F returned from bereavement leave
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Sambrook, D placed on reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Wichita
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D returned from loan to Ontario
Greenville:
Add Ethan Somoza, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve
Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Idaho:
Add Cory Thomas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Indy:
Add Chris Jones, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ian McKinnon, F assigned by Providence
Add James Sanchez, F activated from reserve
Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Delete Tyler Ward, F suspended by team
Maine:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Marc Johnstone, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Jake Wahlin, F traded to Wichita
Reading:
Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Laval
Delete Dominic Cormier, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Dan Willett, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Toledo:
Delete Hayden Verbeek, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Stefan Fournier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cedric Montminy, F returned from family leave
Delete Tyler Boivin, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Sean Allen, D traded to Cincinnati
Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Rapid City
Worcester:
Delete Nolan Valleau, D suspended by team [3/28]
