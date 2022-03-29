Steelheads Sign 6-Foot-5 Defenseman Cory Thomas
March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed defenseman Cory Thomas to a contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.
Thomas, 24, concluded his collegiate career with Canisius College during the 2021-22 season, posting two goals and one assist for three points with 39 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The St. Brieux, Sask. native played four seasons with the University of Vermont to open his collegiate career, and in five years he posted nine points (2-7-9) with 91 penalty minutes through 134 games. He was named to the 2019-20 Hockey East All-Academic Team and scored his first-career goal 12 seconds into overtime in Game 2 of the Hockey East First Round series at UMass on Mar. 2, 2018.
The 6-foot-5 defenseman was selected to play with Canada West during the 2017 U19 World Jr. A Challenge and played two seasons with the Flin Flon Bombers in his junior career. Thomas also played with Steelheads forward Austin Alger earlier this season and is the third Canisius alum to play with the Steelheads this year, including Alger and defenseman Matt Stief.
The Steelheads open a three-game road weekend against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 5:30 p.m. MT and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:10 p.m. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
