Five Games in Six Nights at Colisée Vidéotron

March 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions are back home after a long road trip that took the team to South Carolina where they took on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (one game) and the South Carolina Stingrays (three games). Trois-Rivières returned from the trip with a 1-2-1 record and are going to need to put a winning streak together in order to ensure they qualify for postseason play.

With only two weeks remaining in the ECHL's regular season schedule, the race for a playoff position is in high gear. Only the top four teams in each division will qualify, and the Lions are presently in fifth spot in the North Division with a .500 winning percentage, while the Maine Mariners are in fourth place in the North with a .508 winning percentage. That clearly makes this week's games for both teams crucial in their quest to lay claim to the prestigious Kelly Cup.

The Mariners are the Colisée Vidéotron visitors tonight. The last time the two teams met the Lions garnered the two points in front of a delirious home crowd. New goaltender Arturs Silovs made his first start in the Lions' blue and white uniform and did so in style by registering his first shutout in the ECHL in the Lions 1-0 victory.

Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action live on TVA Sports. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch:

Veteran Stefan Fournier will be making his Lions debut this evening. He has 26 points in 20 ECHL games.

The Lions' number 82 - Hayden Shaw - leads Trois-Rivières defencemen with five goals and 12 assists in 22 games.

Mariners' forward Matthew Santos has 20 goals and 27 assists in 43 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.