Rush Signs Luke Mylymok

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed forward Luke Mylymok for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Mylymok, 23, spent the beginning of the season at Niagara University, where he played ten games as a graduate student this year. Mylymok played a year and a half with the Purple Eagles after transferring from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he competed in the Frozen Four as a freshman in 2021.

Luke reunites with his older brother, Connor, also a first-year forward with the Rush. The two played together at Niagara last season. They return to their old hometown of Boise, Idaho, for a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads beginning on Wednesday.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

