Gladiator Forward Blake Murray Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced today that Blake Murray is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15. This is the second time in his career that the left-handed forward has received this weekly honor.
In three games played this past week, Murray registered six points (2g-4a). He had a standout performance in a 4-3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, contributing a goal and two assists. On Saturday, he recorded his first hat trick as a pro in a 5-3 win on the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Uxbridge, Ontario native has tallied 13 points (6g-7a) in 19 games with the Gladiators this season, and has also accumulated 105 points (45 goals, 60 assists) in 154 games with Allen, Florida, and Norfolk. He has also collected 7 points (2g-5a) in 20 career American Hockey League games with the Chicago Wolves.
Before his professional career began, Murray posted 166 points (86 goals, 80 assists) in 186 games with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League.
In honor of Murray's achievement, Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL, will donate a case of pucks to a youth hockey organization in the Atlanta area. Since the award's inception in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated over 51,000 pucks to youth hockey programs in ECHL cities.
