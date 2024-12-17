Atlanta's Murray Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Blake Murray of the Atlanta Gladiators

(Atlanta Gladiators)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Murray of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 9-15. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Murray scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 win over South Carolina on Wednesday, and after being held scoreless in a 3-0 victory over Jacksonville on Friday, he notched his first career hat trick in a 5-3 triumph at Greenville on Saturday.

A native of Uxbridge, Ontario, Murray has 13 points (6g-7a) in 19 games with the Gladiators this season.

Murray has totaled 118 points (51g-67a) in 173 career ECHL games with Atlanta, Allen, Florida and Norfolk while adding seven points (2g-5a) in 20 career American Hockey League games with Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Murray tallied 166 points (86g-80a) in 186 career games with Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Blake Murray, a case of pucks will be donated to an Atlanta youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

