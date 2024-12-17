9,423 Stuffed Animals Collected During Friday's Teddy Bear Toss

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club collected 9,423 stuffed animals during this season's 3-0 Teddy Bear Toss victory over the Jacksonville Icemen last Friday.

Eric Neiley set off the initial wave of the fluffy frenzy with power-play goal, but the goal was waived off after the net was dislodged for about 15 seconds before the puck crossed the line. Despite the call, a number of fans had already started tossing bears onto the ice.

At 11:53 of the first period, Gladiator forward Carson Denomie made sure the bears were released for real, snapping a shot into the net from the left circle past Icemen netminder Justen Close.

Check out photos of the goal and the aftermath below!

The stuffed animals will be donated over the next month to non-profit organizations within the greater Atlanta area. All of us at the Atlanta Gladiators would like to send a special thank you to all of Glads nation for your generosity this holiday season.

The Gladiators return to action Thursday night, when the club travels to Savannah, to battle the Ghost Pirates, at 7:00 p.m. Then, this weekend, the Glads are back at home, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

