Jack Randl and Cam McDonald Recalled to Bridgeport

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Jack Randl and defenseman Cam McDonald have been recalled to the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Randl, 24, has 13 points in 19 games so far this season. He has been with the Railers since training camp this past October. This is his first call-up of the season. He is currently tied for fourth amongst forwards in assists (7) while being tied for third amongst forwards in goals (6). Overall, he is sixth on the team in points (13). Randl played in three games for the Bridgeport Islanders at the end of the 2023-24 season after his final year at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

McDonald, 23, has eight points through 16 games for the Railers this year. This is McDonald's second call-up of the season, as he played in three games for the Bridgeport Islanders while with the club from November 15th to December 3rd. McDonald's 0.50 points per game is second on the Railers to Connor Welsh (0.77).

Worcester Railers Holiday Packs presented by Cirque du Soleil are on sale now! Get two tickets to select December games along with four ticket vouchers good for any 24-25 Railers regular season game. Each pack comes with a reversible Railers scarf. This is a $200 value available for the low price of $75! Get additional information by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.