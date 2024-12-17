Bison Ink Defenseman Matt Staudacher
December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of defenseman Matt Staudacher to a standard ECHL player contract.
Staudacher, 24, began the season skating in the Italian Hockey League with Bressanone scoring a team-leading 10 goals and 23 points with 25 penalty minutes.
The Grand Blanc, Michigan native played in 127 career NCAA games between University of Minnesota and Northeastern University. He totaled 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) and 78 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman was a member of the Golden Gophers 2021 B1G Championship team.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday, December 20 at 7p.m. for 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and soda, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
