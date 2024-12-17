Bison Ink Defenseman Matt Staudacher

Bloomington Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of defenseman Matt Staudacher to a standard ECHL player contract.

Staudacher, 24, began the season skating in the Italian Hockey League with Bressanone scoring a team-leading 10 goals and 23 points with 25 penalty minutes.

The Grand Blanc, Michigan native played in 127 career NCAA games between University of Minnesota and Northeastern University. He totaled 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) and 78 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman was a member of the Golden Gophers 2021 B1G Championship team.

