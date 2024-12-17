Blachman Scores Again in 4-1 Defeat

Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped, 4-1, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Tuesday at Heritage Bank Center. Nico Blachman scored his third of the season in the third period to cut into the Heartlanders' deficit on a bouncer at :36 of the third, assisted by Adam Goodsir and Ryan Miotto.

Chas Sharpe opened the scoring with a rip from the right circle at 16:58 of the first, assisted by Ty Voit and Josh Burnside.

In the second, Ty Voit, Landon Cato and Lincoln Griffin tallied to make it 4-0 Cincinnati.

Kyle McClellan blocked 23 shots in defeat, snapping his three-game winning streak. Jon Gillies made 19 saves for his first win of the season.

Iowa is on the road for two more games this week, Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati and Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington, before returning home for Christmas in Coralville Night on Sat., Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

