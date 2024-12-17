Kansas City Mavericks Wrap up Successful Off-Site Practice at Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk

STILWELL, KS - The Kansas City Mavericks held a special off-site practice on Monday evening, December 16, at Advent Health Sports Park at Bluhawk, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd of fans and youth hockey players. The event provided a unique opportunity for the community to watch the Mavericks practice up close and enjoy quality time with their favorite players.

The evening kicked off with a full on-ice practice from 6:00 to 7:15 PM, as fans lined the glass for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that keep the Mavericks at the top of the Mountain Division. Youth hockey players in attendance were treated to an up-close perspective of the skill, precision, and teamwork that define professional hockey.

Following the practice, Mavericks players stayed to engage with fans during a post-practice autograph session. The entire team participated, signing jerseys, sticks, and pucks, and taking photos with fans of all ages. The autograph session gave attendees a personal and memorable experience that highlighted the Mavericks' strong connection to the Kansas City community.

The Kansas City Mavericks are gearing up for an exciting week, including their JINGLE! community event with Variety KC on Wednesday, December 18, and the highly anticipated Christmas Vacation and Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 21, against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

For more information about the Kansas City Mavericks' upcoming events, games, and tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

