Charles Martin Returns to Rush from Calgary Wranglers
December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have assigned defenseman Charles Martin to the Rush.
Martin, 26, was recalled by the Rush's AHL affiliate on December 4th and has been with the club since. He did not receive game action during his two weeks in Calgary.
The native of Blainville, Que. has been a fixture on Rapid City's top defensive pair all season. Martin has recorded seven assists in 18 games played. He has skated in 79 professional games over three seasons, all with the Rush.
Martin is with the Rush in Boise, Idaho and is eligible to play tomorrow against the Steelheads.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
