Goaltender Ben Kraws Returns to Steelheads from Texas

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been re-assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, has made 10 starts for Idaho this season with a 6-2-2 record, a 3.35 goals against average and .900 save percentage. He has played one AHL game for Texas this season making 26 shots in a 5-1 loss at Colorado on Nov. 2.

He signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024.

