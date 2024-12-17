Mavericks Trade Pascal Laberge to Cincinnati Cyclones in Exchange for Rights to Robert "Bobo" Carpenter and Zachary Tsekos

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Pascal Laberge has been traded to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for the rights to forwards Robert "Bobo" Carpenter and Zachary Tsekos.

Laberge, who began his second stint in Kansas City this year, appeared in 25 games, and tallied 2 goals and 7 assists during that span.

The Mavericks thank Laberge for his contributions to the team and wish him the best in his career.

In return, Kansas City acquires the rights to two forwards currently competing in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Robert "Bobo" Carpenter, 28, is currently playing for the Belfast Giants. The North Reading, Massachusetts native stands at 5'11" and 201 lbs. Carpenter has played 156 professional games, recording 56 goals and 47 assists. He has AHL stints with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Milwaukee Admirals, as well as ECHL experience with the Florida Everblades, where he served as an alternate captain during the 2023-24 season.

Zachary Tsekos, 28, is currently with the Dundee Stars in the EIHL. The Montreal native stands at 5'10" and 181 lbs. Tsekos has AHL experience with the Colorado Eagles and has played in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies and Florida Everblades. Over 83 professional games, Tsekos has registered 23 goals and 27 assists.

