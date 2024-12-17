ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 17, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Stephen Calisti, D

Mitchell Walinski, F

Reading:

Matt Ustaski, F

Tahoe:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

add Brendan Less, D activated from reserve

delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica

Bloomington:

add Matt Staudacher, D signed contract

Cincinnati:

add Louie Caporusso, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mason McCarty F placed on reserve

delete Pascal Laberge, F suspended by Cincinnati

Fort Wayne:

delete Chase Bertholet, F suspended by Fort Wayne

Greenville:

delete John Parker-Jones, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

add Connor Federkow, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Will Zmolek, D activated from reserve

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Luke Mylymok, F signed contract

add Charles Martin, D assigned by Wranglers

delete Luke Mylymok, F placed on reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

delete Logan Britt, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport

delete Jack Randl, F recalled by Bridgeport

