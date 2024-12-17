ECHL Transactions - December 17
December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 17, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Stephen Calisti, D
Mitchell Walinski, F
Reading:
Matt Ustaski, F
Tahoe:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
add Brendan Less, D activated from reserve
delete Jackson van de Leest, D recalled by Utica
Bloomington:
add Matt Staudacher, D signed contract
Cincinnati:
add Louie Caporusso, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Mason McCarty F placed on reserve
delete Pascal Laberge, F suspended by Cincinnati
Fort Wayne:
delete Chase Bertholet, F suspended by Fort Wayne
Greenville:
delete John Parker-Jones, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
add Ben Kraws, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
add Connor Federkow, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Will Zmolek, D activated from reserve
add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve
delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Luke Mylymok, F signed contract
add Charles Martin, D assigned by Wranglers
delete Luke Mylymok, F placed on reserve
delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve
delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Reading:
delete Logan Britt, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport
delete Jack Randl, F recalled by Bridgeport
