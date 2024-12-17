Ontario Recalls John Parker-Jones

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that two-way skater John Parker-Jones has been called up by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Parker-Jones leaves the Swamp Rabbits with a near point-per-game pace over the course of two weeks of action. The 6'7", 230-pound forward/defenseman scored twice and notched five points in six games, ending his Swamp Rabbits stint with a three point performance (1g-2ast) in his 100th professional game, a 5-4 overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday.

Hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Parker-Jones, 24, enters this call-up to Ontario with 100 career games as a professional, 22 coming in the AHL with Laval (2g-1ast-3pts, 34 PIM), and 78 in the ECHL with the Swamp Rabbits and Trois-Rivieres Lions (17g-14ast-31pts, 112 PIM). Prior to turning professional, he skated one season of Canadian college hockey with the University of Windsor (15gp, 2g-5ast-7pts) and four in the Ontario Hockey League with the Peterborough Petes (141gp, 12g-14ast-26pts).

The Swamp Rabbits now gear up for "Retro Night" on Thursday, December 19th, when the Jacksonville Icemen make their second trip to the Upstate this season. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.