Solar Bears Announce Bears After Dark Presented by Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys on January 4

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's first Bears After Dark presented by Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys beginning with a pregame party at Ivanhoe Park Lager House (23 N Orange Blossom Trail) starting at 5pm when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Saturday, January 4 at 7pm.

Your Bears After Dark Pre-game Party Ticket Package Includes:

One (1) Tickets to the Solar Bears vs. Everblades game on Jan. 4

Two (2) beers or beverages and unlimited snacks at Ivanhoe Park Lager House from 5:00-6:45pm. (additional food and beverage is available for purchase)

Shuttle Service from Kia Center to Ivanhoe Lager house and back to Kia Center (first shuttle leaves at 4:45pm, last shuttle leaves the Lager house at 6:45pm)

Black Solar Bears Giveaway T shirt presented by Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys with package. (sizes not guaranteed)

