Children's Mercy Hosts Special Visit from Kansas City Mavericks and Build-A-Bear

December 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Kansas City, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks joined forces with Build-A-Bear to bring joy and smiles to the children at Children's Mercy Hospital during a special holiday visit on Monday, December 16. This partnership reflects the Mavericks' commitment to making a positive impact in the Kansas City community and brightening the lives of children and families during the holiday season.

Mavericks players Jack LaFontaine, Jackson Berezowski, Jimmy Mazza, and Damien Giroux, along with Head Coach and General Manager Tad O'Had, visited Children's Mercy to help patients create personalized teddy bears through Build-A-Bear's signature experience. In addition to crafting their own special companions, kids participated in fun activities like crossword puzzles, word searches, and coloring sheets from the Mavericks' Kids Day booklets.

Mavericks' mascot, Mac, also joined in, spreading laughter and cheer as he visited with patients and posed for photos. Mavericks players took time to connect with the children, signing autographs, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories.

Children's Mercy has been a vital part of the Kansas City community for more than 125 years, dedicated to unleashing the potential of every child through compassionate, comprehensive care. With a mission to provide world-class, family-centered healthcare, Children's Mercy sees more than half a million children annually, supported by cutting-edge research, innovation, and education.

As part of their relationship with Children's Mercy, the Mavericks continue to give back to one of Kansas City's most beloved institutions. This visit is one of many community outreach efforts the Mavericks participate in to make a difference off the ice.

For more information about the Kansas City Mavericks and their community initiatives, visit kcmavericks.com/mavs-in-the-community.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.