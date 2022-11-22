Rush Hire Zac Desjardins as New Assistant Coach

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday that the team has hired Zac Desjardins as its new assistant coach.

Desjardins was the assistant coach for the Tulsa Oilers for four seasons from 2017-21, during which time he helped the Oilers to a record of 132-107-25-15. Tulsa's best season with Desjardins behind the bench came in 2018-19 when the Oilers went 42-24-4-2, won the Mountain Division title and appeared in the Western Conference Finals.

"We are thrilled to be adding Zac to our staff," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He brings great experience both as an assistant in this league and as a head coach. To add someone who knows the league, who is very passionate about the game, passionate about coaching and passionate about the development of our players, we are excited to have him."

Desjardins spent the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL. Before joining Tulsa in 2017, he coached at the junior level with the Tulsa Jr. Oilers and the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Scott Burt and the Rush organization," Desjardins said. "To see where Rapid is progressing and where it's going to go down the road, I'm just excited to be a part of it. And I'm excited to help that transition to making this one of the powerhouses in the ECHL."

Desjardins will begin his role with the Rush immediately and will be behind the bench when the Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush and former assistant coach Jeremy Gates have agreed to part ways.

Rapid City hosts Kansas City for three games this week, beginning on Wednesday night. After taking Thanksgiving off, the Rush will again face the Mavericks on Friday and Saturday night. Saturday is Yellowstone Night and the team will be wearing specialty Yellowstone themed jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. Puck drop for all three games this week is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

