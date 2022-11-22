Thunder Adds Size and Toughness; Signs Forward Bent

November 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Forward Kelly Bent with the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Forward Kelly Bent with the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Kelly Bent. Additionally, netminder Strauss Mann has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Barracuda.

Bent, 27, returns to the ECHL after playing 13 games last season for the Allen Americans. He turned pro in 2020-21 and split time between Allen and Kansas City. Bent brings size and grit to the Thunder lineup. In 32 career ECHL games, he has racked up 129 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward attended Dalhousie University. Bent finished his collegiate career with 340 penalty minutes and 26 points (10g, 16a).

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, he also played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Gatineau, Saint John and Halifax. Bent had three-straight seasons with at least 120 penalty minutes. In 215 career games, he piled up 522 penalty minutes and 36 points (13g, 23a).

Mann returns to San Jose after recording his first North American shutout on November 16 against the San Diego Gulls. He earned a 3-0 win, stopping 21 shots he faced.

He was recently reassigned to Wichita and appeared in net last Sunday against Kansas City in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Mavericks. The Greenwich, Connecticut native is 4-0-1 in a Thunder uniform with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

Wichita closes a four-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night against Tulsa.

