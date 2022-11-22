Admirals Announce Transactions

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, officially announced the following transactions on Tuesday afternoon.

The Admirals have acquired defenseman Alex Pommerville from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for cash considerations.

Pommerville, 29, joins the Admirals while in the midst of his fifth season as a professional. He started his 2022-23 campaign with the Tulsa Oilers. Last season, the New York native began the year with the Knoxville Ice Bears and played in 25 games posting 10 points (3g, 7a). That club was coached by current Admirals head coach, Jeff Carr. He joined the Oilers midway through the season and played in 36 games with Tulsa. Pommerville scored his first ECHL goal in the playoffs against the Utah Grizzles on April 23. From 2012 to 2014, the 6'1, 190-pound defenseman played for the Salt Lake City Moose in the WSHL also coached by Carr.

The Admirals have acquired forward Griffin Lunn from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for cash considerations.

Lunn, 25, joins the Admirals after playing his first three professional games with Wheeling. The New York native scored his first professional goal on November 13 against the Fort Wayne Komets. Lunn recently completed his four-year collegiate career at Colgate University, where he played in 121 games with the Raiders. In his senior season (2021-22), The 5'10, 190-pound forward was fifth on the team in points (19). He was named to the Raider Academic Honor Roll and ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team from 2018 to 2021.

The Admirals have acquired forward Tanner Schachle and future considerations from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for defenseman Carter Robertson.

Schachle, 25, joins the Admirals having played in 49 games with the Rush last season where he posted 11 points (3g, 8a). He played just one game with Rapid City this season at the time of his arrival to Norfolk. The Alaska native played two years at the University of Alaska-Anchorage then finished out his collegiate career playing two years at Long Island University. In his senior season (2021-22), he played alongside current Admirals defenseman Carson Musser. The 6'4, 220-pound forward played two years with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL) from 2016 to 2018. He had 51 points during the 2017-18 campaign, which was fifth on the club.

**NOTE: The future considerations component of the trade will be honored by Sunday, November 27**

Forward Todd Burgess has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Forward Denis Smirnov has been activated from the injured reserve.

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope Arena tomorrow for the first time since October 30 as they square off against the Worcester Railers. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

